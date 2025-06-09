Man suffers eye injury in paintball gun shooting on Near North Side, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by someone with a paintball gun Sunday night on the city's Near North Side.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Schiller Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 38-year-old man, told officers that he was walking westbound when a red sedan pulled up and someone from inside shot at him with a paintball gun. The vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered an eye injury and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

It's the first paintball-related shooting since December, where a man was shot in the back of the head during an argument while on a CTA bus in Lincoln Park. Before that, a woman also suffered an eye injury on Halloween night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

At last check, no arrests were made in those attacks.