Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suffers eye injury in paintball gun shooting on Near North Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by someone with a paintball gun Sunday night on the city's Near North Side.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Schiller Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 38-year-old man, told officers that he was walking westbound when a red sedan pulled up and someone from inside shot at him with a paintball gun. The vehicle then left the scene in an unknown direction.  

The victim suffered an eye injury and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

It's the first paintball-related shooting since December, where a man was shot in the back of the head during an argument while on a CTA bus in Lincoln Park. Before that, a woman also suffered an eye injury on Halloween night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

At last check, no arrests were made in those attacks. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.