Man shot with paintball gun on CTA bus on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was injured by a paintball gun on a CTA bus in Lincoln Park Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police a 38-year-old man was on the No. 74 bus, in the 1300 block of Fullerton Parkway, when he got into an argument with another man.

The other man pulled out a paintball gun and fired several times, hitting the victim in the back of the head.

The 38-year-old man was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No other commuters were injured in the attack.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.