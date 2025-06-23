2 men hurt, 1 seriously after crash involving semi in McHenry County

Two men were taken to the hospital following a car versus semi crash Monday morning in McHenry County.

Around 10 a.m., the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the crash with entrapment near the intersection of Route 14 and Bunker Hill Road in unincorporated Woodstock.

Firefighters and paramedics found the crash about one-half mile north of the intersection on Route 14, with the passenger vehicle overturned on its roof and the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the driver in less than 30 minutes, and he was airlifted by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside in Rockford in serious condition.

The semi driver was evaluated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials said the semi was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash, and no additional hazards were noted. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Route 14 remained closed in both directions for over three hours.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.