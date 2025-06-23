Watch CBS News
2 men hurt, 1 seriously after crash involving semi in McHenry County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two men were taken to the hospital following a car versus semi crash Monday morning in McHenry County.

Around 10 a.m., the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the crash with entrapment near the intersection of Route 14 and Bunker Hill Road in unincorporated Woodstock.

Firefighters and paramedics found the crash about one-half mile north of the intersection on Route 14, with the passenger vehicle overturned on its roof and the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the driver in less than 30 minutes, and he was airlifted by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside in Rockford in serious condition.

The semi driver was evaluated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials said the semi was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash, and no additional hazards were noted. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Route 14 remained closed in both directions for over three hours.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

