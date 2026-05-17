2 hospitalized after fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department reported the fire broke out in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower. A 2-11 alarm brings at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance, and a CFD Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

A mayday response was also called for a firefighter unaccounted for, but this response was later canceled.

Two people, neither of them firefighters, were taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

Video from the scene showed an apartment building with several floors left charred and damaged, and charred debris on the ground. A group was seen praying in the street nearby.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available Sunday afternoon.