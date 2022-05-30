2 firefighters injured battling massive house fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters are hurt after battling a massive, two-alarm house fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday evening.

Several homes in the 4500 block of South Justine appeared to be affected as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. At least two homes were destroyed with roofs caved in. It was not clear how much damage was done to surrounding homes.

One neighbor said the smoke was so thick she could barely open her eyes to walk down the street.

The family who lives in one of the homes said no one was home when the fire started.

The grandmother who lives in one of the homes said she saw the fire and ran over from down the street. The house was a family home that had been passed down for generations.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire was out just after 9 p.m.

The hurt firefighters were taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.