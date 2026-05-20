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2 dogs, dozen puppies rescued after being left behind by owner in Harvey, Illinois, sheriffs say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two adult dogs and a dozen puppies were rescued after being left behind by their owner in Harvey, Illinois, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday

According to the office, on Thursday, May 14, investigators and Cook County Animal Control went to the 15400 block of Campbell Drive to find two pit bull mix dogs, one male and one female, who had been seen in the area. 

Investigators found both dogs and 12 pit bull mix puppies, less than a week old. 

It was learned that the owner of the dogs had moved and left them behind.

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Cook County Sheriff's Office
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Cook County Sheriff's Office

The dogs were taken to the South Suburban Humane Society, where they are staying and are available for adoption.

Anyone interested in adoption can contact the South Suburban Humane Society at 708-755-7387

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