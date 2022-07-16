2 dead after vehicle travels over 115 mph, crashes into semi-truck in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Two people are dead after a driver traveling over 115 mph crashes into a semi-truck in Bridgeview Saturday morning.

The crash happened on 79th and Roberts Road around 4:20 a.m.

Bridgeview police closed the intersection following the collision of the passenger vehicle traveling from the Palos area and a semi-truck.

A man and woman in the vehicle were killed, according to spokesperson Ray Hanania.

Two others including the female driver survived with minor injuries, along with the semi-truck driver.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.