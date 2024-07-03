Watch CBS News
2 critical after Chicago South Side shooting, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Two men were critically hurt following a shooting on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot and found two men, 32 and 35, both struck by gunfire.

The 32-year-old was struck in the chest and thigh, and the 35-year-old was hit in the back and arm. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The victims were unable to provide additional information about the shooting.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

