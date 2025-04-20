Watch CBS News
2 Chicago men charged in armed carjacking of woman in Bronzeville neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago

Two men were charged in the armed carjacking of a woman on Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Alphanso Talley, 25, and Donvon McClary, 21, both of Chicago, were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

Talley was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of driving without a license and was cited for driving in a one-way street with alley signs posted. McClary was also charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both men were arrested in the 6500 block of South Bishop Street around 3:10 p.m. and the 5900 block of South May Street around 3:15 p.m., respectively.

They were identified as the suspects who, less than 30 minutes earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman in the 4700 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Talley and McClary are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was available. 

