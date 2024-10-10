$1M winning Lotto ticket sold at Chicago Northwest Side 7-Eleven store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million was sold on the city's Northwest Side earlier this week, Illinois Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for Monday's Lotto drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 5037 W. Lawrence Ave.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 7, 20, 24, 27, 35, and 39.

The store will receive a one-percent bonus of the prize amount, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket.

According to lottery officials, it's the 14th Illinois Lottery player to win a million dollars or more with the Lotto game this year.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Winners are advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week: Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to the regular drawing, two additional drawings—Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2—offer players the opportunity to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.