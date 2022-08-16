17-year-old to appear in court for attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale

17-year-old to appear in court for attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old charged in the attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale is expected in bond court Tuesday.

Investigators said on August 14, the teen came up to the 59-year-old victim, tried to take the car by force before both fired shots.

This incident took place at Grenshaw Street and Independence Boulevard around 4 p.m.

The retired officer was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The teen was also injured.