Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old to appear in court for attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

17-year-old to appear in court for attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale
17-year-old to appear in court for attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old charged in the attempted murder of retired Chicago police officer in Lawndale is expected in bond court Tuesday.

Investigators said on August 14, the teen came up to the 59-year-old victim, tried to take the car by force before both fired shots.

This incident took place at Grenshaw Street and Independence Boulevard around 4 p.m.

The retired officer was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

The teen was also injured. 

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.