Retired Chicago Police officer shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

By Sabrina Franza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago Police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday, a source tells CBS 2. 

The 59-year-old retired officer was approached by someone on the sidewalk who tried to rob him before firing. 

He was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately available. 

The incident happened around 4 p.m, and police were on the scene in the 3800 block of West Crenshaw in Lawndale as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 6:47 PM

