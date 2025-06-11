City preparing for "No Kings" protests in Chicago on June 14; 17 arrested Tuesday at anti-ICE protest downtown

Seventeen people were arrested at the Chicago ICE protest that drew thousands of people into the Loop Tuesday at the height of rush hour. Four of them face felony charges.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Wednesday afternoon about the city's response to the protest and their plan for the weekend, as downtown is expecting tens of thousands of people to attend the "No Kings" protest in Daley Plaza Saturday.

"The first and foremost goal, and my responsibility, is to keep everyone safe and to protect the rights of the people of this city," Mayor Johnson said.

He reiterated that the and Chicago Police Department and committed to constitutional policing, which he said was seen Tuesday and last summer during the DNC.

Tuesday's immigration protest began with a rally in Federal Plaza around 5 p.m. The hundreds in attendance quickly swelled to thousands as they left the plaza and took to the streets, marching around the Loop and blocking traffic.

Police clashed with protesters at certain points, but the demonstration remained largely peaceful. A car also sped through the crowd early on, striking and injuring a woman and narrowly missing other demonstrators. The woman is expected to recover.

Some police squad cars were defaced with graffiti during the protest as well.

Wednesday, Chicago police said a total of 17 arrests were made at the protest, largely for minor charges. One person was cited for possession of a paint or a marker with intent to deface. Ten others are facing various misdemeanors including misdemeanor battery, reckless conduct and resisting and officer. Charges are still pending against two people, police said.

Four people are facing felony charges. Nathan Sol, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer; Yony Salgado, 33, is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer; Jonathan Ellison, 37, is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer; and Asnat Berestizhevsky, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property of more than $500, as well as a misdemeanor and a citation.

The protest began to thin after about 7:30 p.m., but a group of marchers broke off into River North while other groups continued to march around the Loop well past sunset. There were small confrontations with police near Daley Plaza and the Macy's flagship store on State Street.

While a small contingent of protesters remained on the streets by 10:45 p.m., the protest ended overnight.

City will provide "calm and structure" for "No Kings" protest in Daley Plaza Saturday

Mayor Johnson was firm that the city would use the training that honed their DNC response to maintain "calm and structure" Saturday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the "No Kings" protest at Daley Plaza. There are dozens more protests planned in the suburbs as well, and hundreds across the country.

The day of resistance comes against the backdrop of Trump's decision to send the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles after ICE arrests spawned days of ongoing protests. Johnson said the city is following those protests, and California's response, closely.

"We do know that this president is determined to insert chaos," Johnson said. "Our responsibility locally is to provide calm and structure."

"He has been president for less than 200 days and he has been a miserable disappointment and failure," the mayor added.

Johnson called the planned military parade in the nation's capital Saturday for Trump's birthday a "grotesque demonstration…that reflects authoritarianism and dictatorship."

"We're gonna make sure that here, locally, we're going to demonstrate what's sensible about our Democracy," Johnson said.

Johnson decries South Loop ICE raids as "human traps"

The Tuesday protest was not organized by a single group but appeared to be the result of several groups coming together in response to a series of ICE raids in the South Loop at immigration supervision program sites last week.

Community activists and city leaders clashed with those federal agents as they took migrants, who were under the impression they had been called in for a standard check-in, into custody.

Mayor Johnson forcefully decried that operation Wednesday, choking up slightly as he angrily called them "human traps."

"You've gotta be really sick and demented to do this to people," the mayor said. "This president's reckless behavior... I didn't know you could look worse than George Wallace."

George Wallace was the governor of Alabama in the 1960s and actively worked to prevent the passage of the Civil Rights Act and prevent integration.