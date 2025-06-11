Woman speaks after being hit by car that sped through Chicago anti-ICE protest

Woman speaks after being injured when car barrels through protest downtown

A Chicago woman said she was left with a broken arm, injuries on her face, and follow-up doctor appointments after a car came barreling at her and other protestors Tuesday evening.

Heather Blair said Wednesday that she was heading home when the car started accelerating.

Around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, a maroon sedan was seen barreling down the street as the protesters marched at Monroe Street and Wabash Avenue. Police confirmed Wednesday that they were looking for the driver of the car.

Meanwhile, Blair talked with CBS News Chicago as she recovered from home Wednesday.

"The acceleration is what, that that was shocking — accelerating toward a crowd," Blair said.

Blair was injured as she ran from the car. She is not sure how she was hit.

"I don't have a memory of it, maybe because I was struck by a car," she said.

But CBS News Chicago's cameras caught the driver — a woman in a yellow tank top — among the protesters just minutes before. She had a can of spray paint in her hand as she faced police.

CBS News Chicago's Sabrina Franza was reporting live from the scene less than two minutes later when the screaming started.

There was a sudden rush to help anyone who may have been injured. Protesters had to jump out of the way, and some tried to get the driver to stop, while others helped Blair.

Blair would be taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. She said she has a broken arm, another fracture, injuries to her face and mouth requiring further treatment.

City leaders are now strategizing to prevent future injuries.

"We already had a morning this meeting with some of our team on additional resources we will need in place," said Chicago Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Garien Gatewood. "We've been in contact directly with the Governor's office about some of the support they can provide as well."

CBS Skywatch followed the maroon car for more than six minutes as the driver left the scene. She drove into oncoming traffic and made turns in front of other cars.

The driver first proceeded east on Monroe Street to Michigan Avenue, and drove past an unsuspecting Divvy bike. A witness, protester Dr. Howard Ehrman, said the car sped up as the driver fled.

"They continued to accelerate. It started off at State Street about 30 miles an hour," Ehrman said. "By the time it got to Michigan [Avenue], it was going 50 miles an hour."

The driver of the maroon car stopped only after her vehicle broke down on State Street in the South Loop. She got out, and then got right back behind the wheel.

Police said they are still investigating.

As for Blair, she had planned to be at the upcoming "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration on Saturday — but with her injuries, she will hand off her poster to a friend.