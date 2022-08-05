16-year-old suspect charged after shooting, killing woman in Morris

Suspect, 16, charged with murder of woman in Morris

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police say yesterday's deadly shooting in Morris Illinois appears to have been completely random.

Police say Beverley Lambert, 25, was picking up her 2-year-old child from a babysitter when a 16-year-old armed with a gun shot her twice in the back of the head.

Investigators say that suspect was in the area trying to get a ride when someone told him to leave. A short time later, he started shooting.

They say he then stole lambert's car, prompting a widespread manhunt.

A license plate reader later helped police track the accused gunman down in Joliet.

"I've never heard of an offender in Grundy County committing a murder at age 16 in the history of the county," said Grundy County States Attorney Josh Helland. "This just does not happen here."

Prosecutors say the suspect has a criminal history.

He's now charged with six counts of murder.