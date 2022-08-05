Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old suspect charged after shooting, killing woman in Morris

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect, 16, charged with murder of woman in Morris
Suspect, 16, charged with murder of woman in Morris 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police say yesterday's deadly shooting in Morris Illinois appears to have been completely random.

Police say Beverley Lambert, 25, was picking up her 2-year-old child from a babysitter when a 16-year-old armed with a gun shot her twice in the back of the head.

Investigators say that suspect was in the area trying to get a ride when someone told him to leave. A short time later, he started shooting.

They say he then stole lambert's car, prompting a widespread manhunt.

A license plate reader later helped police track the accused gunman down in Joliet.

"I've never heard of an offender in Grundy County committing a murder at age 16 in the history of the county," said Grundy County States Attorney Josh Helland. "This just does not happen here."  

Prosecutors say the suspect has a criminal history.

He's now charged with six counts of murder. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.