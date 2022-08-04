Watch CBS News
Police warn of shooting in Morris

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting took place in Morris Thursday evening.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.

The EMA is asking all residents in the area to stay inside their homes "as the circumstances and suspect are unknown at this time."

This is a developing story.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 5:48 PM

