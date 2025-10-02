16-year-old girl critically wounded in shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened at 7:09 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The teenage girl was inside a home on the block when she suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police did not immediately provide further information about where the bullet that struck the girl came from or other details.

No one was in custody early Thursday afternoon, and Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.