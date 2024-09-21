16-year-old boy found shot, killed on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot and killed overnight in the Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a person shot and found the teen outside on the ground.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A car with a bullet hole in the driver-side rear was also found crashed into a yard at the scene. A witness told officers that they observed multiple males fleeing the scene after the shooting.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.