Boy, 15, charged, accused of participating in armed carjacking in Edgewater neighborhood

A teenage boy was charged after Chicago police said he participated in an armed carjacking that left the victim injured on the North Side last month.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West 66th Street. He was charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police said the teen was identified as a suspect who allegedly participated in using a firearm to take a vehicle and personal belongings from a 39-year-old man on June 10, in the 1700 block of West Peterson Avenue.

The teen was also charged with seriously injuring the victim by use of force, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.