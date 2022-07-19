15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Grand Crossing

15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Grand Crossing

15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he was shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night.

Police said the teen was standing on the sidewalk just before 11 p.m., in the 1000 block of 73rd Street, when someone in a red sedan fired shots.

The teen was shot in the leg, chest and under arm. He is in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.