One year after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed in Homan Square, a mom wants justice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "This should be weighing heavy on you" – that is the message from a grieving mother to her son's killer.

A year ago, someone gunned down high school freshman Maleek Smith in Homan Square on the city's West Side. On Friday night, Maleek's mom told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she hopes a new reward will keep the investigation from turning into a cold case.

"Maleek is my baby," said Sheena Dunn. "He's a part of me."

A huge part of Dunn is gone forever.

"My son's life was taken for being at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Sheena Dunn

A year ago, while walking in Homan Square, a gunman targeted 14-year-old Maleek, his brother, and a friend – for unknown reasons.

"It came to a point where Maleek stopped running, and he did tell his friend to keep running - and when he told him to keep running, he said that they said they heard the shots, and he turned around and Maleek wasn't behind him anymore," Dunn said.

The high school freshman was shot on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the alley behind the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, off Lawndale Avenue. It was just weeks before what would have been his 15th birthday.

"My son is supposed to be here - be turning 16 this year," Dunn said. "He's not here."

Dunn has never spoken publicly about her son's murder until now. But 12 months later, the pain and frustration boiled over to the point where she can't hold it in.

Dunn: "I just want somebody to do the right thing - so my son can have justice, so we can start this healing process - or whatever this is we need to do."

Terry: "Because you don't really know what the healing is?"

Dunn: "I don't know, I don't."

Cook County Crime Stoppers will pass out flyers in the community this weekend – knocking on doors, and hoping a $15,000 reward will bring about information in Maleek's case.

For anyone gets a knock on their door Saturday from Crime Stoppers and has information, Dunn beseeched them to "please just say something."

"Maleek is somebody's son, grandson, somebody's cousin," Dunn said. "His life mattered. Say something, please."

Terry asked Dunn how hopeful she is that the efforts this weekend will make a difference.

"I'm hopeful," she said. "I'm hoping someone says something, because somebody knows."

Police have only grainy POD video from the alley – showing masked gunmen. No tip has come in yet to give the break and provide closure for a mother.



"Somebody's child murdered my child," Dunn said.

Terry asked Dunn what she wants to tell the shooter.

"What if this was your child?" she said. "You're heartless. You've got to be heartless to take my son."