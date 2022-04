CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley in the Homan Square neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 2:04 p.m., the boy was found dead in an alley behind the 1600 block of West Flournoy Street with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The scene remained active as of 3 p.m.

Area Four detectives are investigating.