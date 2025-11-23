Mayor Johnson calls Loop shootings that killed 1 teen, wounded 8 a setback for Chicago

No one was in custody Sunday morning in connection with either of the shootings that transpired Friday night in the Loop.

One teenager was killed and eight others were wounded in the two shootings. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said it was not clear if the shootings were related.

Seven teens were injured in the first shooting, which police said happened near the intersection of State and Randolph streets near the Chicago Theatre at around 9:50 p.m. local time. Two people were shot, one fatally, during the second shooting near Adams and Dearborn streets about 30 minutes later.

During the first shooting, officers were on patrol and heard gunshots being fired into a large group in the 100 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

Officers found the seven victims, who were taken to both Stroger Hospital of Cook County and Lurie Children's Hospital, in fair to good condition. Police said the victims range in age from 13 to 17 years old.

After the second shooting in the 100 Block of South Dearborn Street, police found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim who was killed was identified as 14-year-old Armani Floyd.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Mayor Johnson said 18 arrests were made Friday night, and five guns were recovered in the aftermath of the shooting. The mayor called the shootings a setback for the city.

It all happened just hours after the Millennium Park Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Mayor Johnson said the city was aware of social media posts alluding to a teen takeover Friday night. He said letters were sent out to Chicago Public Schools families.

The Chicago Police Department even put an extra 700 officers on patrol.

"What we put in place did not do enough for what we were concerned about from actually manifesting," Mayor Johnson said. "Our young people have to understand that they should not attend these unauthorized events that are advertised on social media."

Police as of Sunday morning still did not have anyone in custody. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.