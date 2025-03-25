13-year-old boy shot, killed inside Chicago home identified

The 13-year-old boy who died after a gun was discharged inside a home in the Englewood neighborhood Monday evening has been identified.

Chicago police said the teen, identified by the Medical Examiner as Tawon Tribble, was inside the home in the 500 block of West 65th Place, when a gun was fired just after 6:45 p.m. The 13-year-old was struck in the chest.

Tribble was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died.

The circumstances of the shooting and whether it was deliberate or accidental were not immediately released.

A person of interest was taken into police custody for questioning.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.