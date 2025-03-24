Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a gun was discharged in a home in the Englewood neighborhood Monday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 500 block of West 65th Place, when a gun was fired. He was struck in the chest.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he died.

The circumstances of the shooting and whether it was deliberate or accidental were not immediately released.

A person of interest was taken into police custody for questioning.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

