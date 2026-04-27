Chicago police warn of 11 more vehicle airbag thefts, this time on South Side

Chicago police are warning South Side residents about the latest string of burglaries involving airbags.

At least 11 burglaries were reported between April 19 and 27 in the Washington Park, Bronzeville, Hyde Park, and Fuller Park neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, the thieves entered a parked vehicle by breaking a window and then took the steering wheel airbag from inside. The vehicles that were hit were said to be various Honda and Hyundai models.

Incident times and locations:

Washington Park

5200 block of South Wabash Avenue on April 20 between 4:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

200 block of East Garfield Boulevard on April 20 at 4 a.m.

Hyde Park

1300 block of East Park Place on April 20 at 4:55 a.m.

Fuller Park

5400 block of South Wells Street on April 20 at 2:30 a.m.

5400 block of South Wells Street on April 20 between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Bronzeville

4100 block of South Michigan Avenue between April 19 at 3 p.m. and April 20 at 7:45 a.m.

3900 block of South Indiana Avenue between April 19 at 9:30 p.m. and April 20 at 8:00 a.m.

4400 block of South Calumet Avenue between April 26 at 8 p.m. and April 27 at 7:00 a.m.

4400 block of South Calumet Avenue between April 25 at 12:30 a.m. and April 27 at 5 a.m.

4400 block of South Calumet Avenue between April 26 at 9 p.m. and April 27 at 8 a.m.

4400 block of South Calumet Avenue between April 26 at 9 p.m. and April 27 at 8 a.m.

More than 20 airbags were reported stolen on the city's West Side at the end of March. Police have said thieves are specifically targeting 2016 to 2021 Honda Civics, while experts said stolen airbags are often resold to unscrupulous auto shops or straight to unsuspecting consumers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P261042A.