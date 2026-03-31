Chicago police warn of more than 20 airbag thefts on West Side since January

Chicago police have issued a new warning about an ongoing trend of airbag thefts targeting Honda Civics.

Police said thieves have stolen airbags from more than 20 Honda Civics in the Austin, Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park, and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods since mid-January.

In each case, thieves broke into the victim's vehicle while it was parked overnight and stole the airbag. In at least one theft, the victim caught a thief inside her vehicle while the theft was in progress after the thief set off her car alarm.

The thefts happened at the following times, dates, and locations:

5000 block of W. Ohio from January 15-16, 2026, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.

500 block of N. Avers on January 19, 2026 at 11:37 p.m.

600 block of N. Central Park from January 20-21, 2026, 5 p.m. - 6:05 a.m.

1000 block of N. Central Park from January 20-21, 2026, 10 p.m. - 7:30 a.m.

3600 block of W. Augusta from January 20-21, 2026, 8 p.m. - 10:10 a.m.

3500 block of W. Augusta from January 20-21, 2026, 9:45 p.m. - 10 a.m.

1000 block of N. Central Park on January 21, 2026, 5 a.m. - 8:10 a.m.

900 block of N. Drake on January 21, 2026, 1 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

900 block of N. Monticello on January 21, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

4800 block of W. Thomas on January 24, 2026, 1 a.m. - 11 a.m.

3500 block of W. Jackson from March 17-18, 2026, 8 p.m. - 7:30 a.m.

300 block of N. Central Park from March 17-18, 2026, 8 p.m. - 8:50 a.m.

3500 block of W. Monroe from March 17-18, 2026, 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

5800 block of W. Erie from March 17-18, 2026, 7:30 p.m. - 8 a.m.

5000 block of W. West End Ave. from March 17-18, 2026, 8:30 p.m. - 10:45 a.m.

5100 block of W. West End Ave. from March 17-18, 2026, 9:42 p.m. - 4:08 p.m.

5800 block of W. Erie from March 17-18, 2026, 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

3200 block of W. Fulton Blvd. from March 26-27, 2026, 10 a.m. - 2:20 p.m.

3400 block of W. Walnut on March 27, 2026 at 3:15 a.m.

2400 block of W. Fillmore on March 28, 2026 at 2:28 a.m.

2400 block of W. Grenshaw from March 27-28, 2026, 4 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

2400 block of W. Taylor from March 27-28, 2026, 10 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Similar strings of airbag thefts also have been reported in Hyde Park on the South Side and in Lakeview and Uptown on the North Side.

Chicago is the latest city to have reported airbag thefts, following Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Police have said thieves are specifically targeting 2016 to 2021 Honda Civics. Experts said stolen airbags are often resold – either to unscrupulous auto shops or straight to unsuspecting consumers.

"An airbag can cost about $1,000 or even more to replace, but on the black market, thieves can steal one and flip it for 50 to 200 bucks," said Scott Holeman, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute.

Eisenstein said the Hondas involved in the thefts might be easy targets for a number of reasons.

"Depending on the airbag itself, like one in your steering wheel could be pulled out in as little as 60 to 90 seconds," he said.

Auto mechanics have said it can cost up to $4,000 to have airbags replaced. They recommended car owners use steering wheel clubs, since thieves would have to cut through them to get to a vehicle's airbag.