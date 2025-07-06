Watch CBS News
Local News

$10K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of teen girl in Chatham

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Teen girl dead, man hurt in Chatham shooting
Teen girl dead, man hurt in Chatham shooting 00:30

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the gunmen who shot and killed a teenage girl on Friday night.

Meeyah Smith, 16, and a 35-year-old man were in the 1200 block of East 83rd Street just before 11 p.m. when Chicago police said they were approached on foot by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

Smith was shot in the throat and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and is in good condition

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individuals involved.

The public is reminded not to attempt to confront or apprehend suspects, as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Area 2 Detectives are actively investigating the case and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the shooter to come forward.

Community members can submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com or by email at TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.