$10K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of teen girl in Chatham

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the gunmen who shot and killed a teenage girl on Friday night.

Meeyah Smith, 16, and a 35-year-old man were in the 1200 block of East 83rd Street just before 11 p.m. when Chicago police said they were approached on foot by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

Smith was shot in the throat and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and is in good condition

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individuals involved.

The public is reminded not to attempt to confront or apprehend suspects, as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Area 2 Detectives are actively investigating the case and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the shooter to come forward.

Community members can submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com or by email at TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.