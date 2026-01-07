Cook County Crimes Stoppers offering $1,000 for information in fatal hit-and-run of Samantha Bragg

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly hit-and-run of a woman in Garfield Park.

Samantha Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, in the 3900 block of West 5th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid to Bragg, who later died from her injuries.

Bragg's daughter spoke with CBS Chicago last month about the tragedy.

"She was in the middle of the road, unresponsive, when they found her and took her to the hospital. That's when they observed tire marks all over her clothes and road rash all over her body," said Hali Stapleton.

She said she hopes someone with information comes forward.

"We're hopeful that somebody will eventually say something and come forward and explain what happened," Stapleton said.

"We are urging anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward," said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is also reminding the public not to attempt to apprehend any suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers through their anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at CPDTIP.com.