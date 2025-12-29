Daughter of woman killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run wants driver to come forward

Just days before Christmas, a woman was hit and killed by a car, and police say the driver never stopped.

Samantha Bragg, 44, was found badly injured on the street in Garfield Park. She later died from her injuries. Now her daughter is pushing for accountability.

Bragg was found on the pavement near the intersection in the 3900 block of West 5th Avenue in Garfield Park on Dec. 17. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Samantha Bragg was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the 3900 block of West 5th Avenue in Garfield Park on Dec. 17. Hali Stapleton

"She was in the middle of the road, unresponsive, when theyfound her and took her to the hospital. That's when they observed tire marks all over her clothes and road rash all over her body," said Hali Stapleton.

She is one of Bragg's three children — the 44-year-old was a grandmother to four.

"When she was clean and sober, she was a really good person and would help you with anything that she could," Stapelton said.

She said her mom battled addiction for decades. The two haven't seen each other since 2022.

"She is still our mom, and she had her problems and stuff, but we hate that this happened because she definitely didn't deserve it," Stapleton said.

After hitting Bragg, the driver never stopped, according to Chicago police. They said another pedestrian flagged down officers and alerted them to her.

"We're hopeful that somebody will eventually say something and come forward and explain what happened," Stapleton said.

Chicago police issued a community alert about this fatal hit-and-run, but so far, very little has been released about the make and model of the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JJ302688.