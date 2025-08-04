Boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery, Illinois, police say

A 10-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle last Thursday in Montgomery, Illinois.

Montgomery police said just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Route 30 and Horseman Trail. They said the initial call came in as a cardiac arrest, but officers were alerted to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 30 when it hit the boy crossing the street northbound in the 1900 block of Baseline Road. He was taken to Rush Copley Hospital and then airlifted to Loyola in critical condition. He later died on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as 10-year-old Vincente Poban.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Police advise anyone with information about the crash to contact the Montgomery Investigations Division at 331-212-9059 or by email at investigations@ci.montgomery.il.us.