CPD issue alert after nearly a dozen armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning people to be aware of their surroundings after 10 armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

The robberies happened within two hours in the Brighton Park and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident two to four suspects would approach victims with a handgun and take their property.

Incident times and locations:

· 4600 Block of South Albany Avenue on March 15, 2023, at 06:02 a.m.

· 2400 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023, at 06:03 a.m.

· 1700 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023, at 06:06 a.m.

· 4300 Block of South Archer Ave on March 15, 2023, at 06:07 a.m.

· 4600 Block of South Troy Street on March 15, 2023, at 06:10 a.m.

· 1700 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023, at 07:10 a.m.

· 1900 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023, at 07:15 a.m.

· 4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue on March 15, 2023, at 07:15 a.m.

· 4800 Block of South Paulina Street on March 15, 2023, at 07:24 a.m.

· 4400 Block of South Western Ave Street on March 15, 2023, at 07:46 a.m.

The suspects were described as African American men between 18 to 20 years of age wearing all-black clothing.

Police are advising the public to:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

· Do NOT leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.