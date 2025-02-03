Family of Isaac Goodlow III, shot and killed by police inside Carol Stream apartment, to give update Monday afternoon

One year since Carol Stream man shot, killed by officers inside apartment

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by officers inside his Carol Stream apartment last year is still fighting for answers.

Carol Stream police shot and killed Isaac Goodlow inside the apartment on Feb. 3, 2024.

Police body camera footage from that day showed police responding to a call of domestic battery at the Villagebrook Apartments. Months later, DuPage County prosecutors said they wouldn't bring any criminal charges against the officers involved.

Prosecutors noted the officer who killed Goodlow believed he was either pointing or throwing something at him or reaching for a gun. State's attorney, Robert Berlin, said he is not concluding the officer was justified but that the state cannot meet its burden of proof.

An attorney for Goodlow's family says they're still proceeding with a civil lawsuit. They will share the latest developments in the investigation on Monday afternoon.