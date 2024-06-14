Family wants more information from Carol Stream, Illinois police in shooting that killed Isaac Goodlow

Family of Isaac Goodlow wants more answers from Carol Stream, Illinois police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than four months after Carol Stream police shot and killed Isaac Goodlow in his bedroom, his family members said they still do not really know what happened—and claimed police were still withholding information.

A federal judge ordered the Carol Stream Police Department to name the six officers involved in the shooting on Feb. 3—Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt, Dan Koeller, and Sgt. Steve Cadle.

But the Village of Carol Stream still has not disclosed which of those officers pulled the trigger—and the family said they want more than edited body camera footage.

Goodlow's family said the clips of body camera video provided to the news media by the Carol Stream Police Department are the only video they've ever seen—despite several requests for the raw video of the incident that led to Goodlow's death.

"These body-worn camera videos are routinely provided—routinely provided—because they're objective evidence about what occurred at a scene," said attorney Steven Hart of the firm Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge.

Carol Stream police have not said what prompted officers to shoot Goodlow when they arrived at his apartment for a domestic violence call, but his family has claimed police told them he threw something at officers.

Police said two officers fired their weapons, and one officer deployed a Taser. Goodlow was fatally shot once in the chest.

A federal judge forced the department to turn over the officers' names—but again, the village has not said who fired the shots. This has prompted a new filing.

Attorneys for Goodlow's family demanded the department identify the shooters.

They said it is important because they've discovered that at least one officer had a checkered past, "including a prior officer-involved shooting while employed by a different police department" for which the officer was fired.

"It's troubling," said Hart, "and it also suggests why they might be drip-drip-dripping out information to us in this case."

CBS 2 reached out to the Carol Stream Police Department about these latest demands from the family, and complaints that the department is being less than "transparent." The Village of Carol Stream issued this statement:

"Due to its ongoing review of the incident, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office has advised the Village against discussing publicly the specific actions of each officer on the scene. The Village will abide by that request so that the State's Attorney can complete that review. We will continue to be as transparent as possible without interfering with the review of the incident by the State's Attorney's Office. We will review any amended complaint with the attorneys representing the Village."