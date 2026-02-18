Death investigation underway after girl, 1, found dead inside Auburn Gresham residence

Chicago police launched a death investigation after a 1-year-old girl was found dead inside a residence on the city's South Side on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was found inside the residence unresponsive in the 800 block of West 76th Street between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Area Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.