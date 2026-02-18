Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after girl, 1, found dead inside Auburn Gresham residence

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police launched a death investigation after a 1-year-old girl was found dead inside a residence on the city's South Side on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was found inside the residence unresponsive in the 800 block of West 76th Street between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. 

The baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Area Detectives are investigating. 

No further information was immediately available.

