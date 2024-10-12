1 woman killed, 2 others hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman was killed, and two others were wounded Friday night after a shooting on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Chicago police said the women were found on the sidewalk and inside a residence, but it is unclear where the shooting happened.

One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her body, where she died. The age of the victim was not released.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her right shoulder and also taken to Stroger by fire crews in fair condition. A 23-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, also in fair condition.

Police were seen investigating the Luxury Banquet Hall on the corner where bullet holes were found in the door of the business. Nearly a dozen evidence markers were placed near the intersection.

Street Pastor Donavan Price said the shooting is "a cruel reminder that we're living in different times."

"A violent night with three women, who started off the night just probably looking forward to their weekend, a little warm weather, and now they're fighting for their lives," he said.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.