1 person hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is wounded after being shot on the Kennedy Expressway Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police said around 8:06 p.m., the victim and shooter were traveling southbound in the same vehicle on I-90 near Sacramento Avenue when the incident happened.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

One person was taken into custody, and the incident remains under investigation, ISP said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.