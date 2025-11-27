1 person dead, 1 injured when freight train hits car in Blue Island, Illinois

One person was killed and another was injured when a freight train hit a car in the south Chicago suburb of Blue Island on Wednesday.

At 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, the CSX train hit an occupied vehicle near the crossing at Broadway Street in Blue Island.

The Cook County Sheriff's office responded to the scene and learned that one person was killed and another was in critical condition, according to CSX.

Western Avenue was blocked at 135th Street for some time following the crash, but later reopened.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.