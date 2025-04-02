1 otter captured, 2nd still on loose after escaping NEW Zoo in Wisconsin

Ophelia the otter has been recaptured a week after escaping from her enclosure at a Wisconsin zoo. Louie, her habitat-mate, is still on the loose.

The NEW Zoo in Wisconsin posted the update to their Facebook page, writing Tuesday, "Ophelia is home!! This is NOT an April Fool's trick: Ophelia was safely secured on Friday evening - thanks to the expert help of Suamico Trap, LLC - and spent a few days behind-the-scenes for observations."

The zoo said a full veterinary workup found she was still in perfect health and she's now been returned to her regular otter habitat, though the zoo warned guests may not see her.

"Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day," they wrote.

Ophelia and Louie slipped out of their habitat during a snow storm a couple weeks ago through a small opening in a fence. They were spotted sliding through the woods and leaving tracks near the zoo, their own real-life game of hide-and-seek.

NEW Zoo's Facebook post said they are still looking for Louie, but expect he has ranged further from the zoo because it is breeding season. They're continuing to track his movements and appreciate all reports of sightings, especially with photos and video.

