Otters Louie and Ophelia still on the run after escaping Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo

Otters on the run after escaping Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo

Two mischievous otters are still on the lam after escaping from the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo.

Louie and Ophelia slipped out of a small opening in a fence during last week's snowstorm, and have since been spotted sliding through the woods and leaving tracks near the zoo in a real life game of hide-and-seek.

NEW Zoo staff said they've received several promising reports, including photos and videos from last week showing the adventurous duo in action.

"They looked to have had a great time. They were very busy sliding down hills, romping around, lots of belly slide marks," said Carmen Murach, zoo director.

For now, traps and treats are set and staff are reviewing every sighting, hoping to find a patter that helps them safely capture the furry Bonnie and Clyde.