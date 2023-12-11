$1M scratch-off ticket sold at Spring Valley convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another lottery player in Illinois is waking up a millionaire after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in Spring Valley.

The person bought a Merry Multiplier ticket worth $1 million at Happy's Super Service and Food Mart, 101 East Dakota Street.

Illinois Lottery

Owners Fred and Lisa West said a regular came in, bought the ticket, and scratched it off in the store in front of them.

"Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket – it was a pretty exciting moment," Lisa said.

The store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

What do they plan to do with the selling bonus?

"I'm not sure it's sunk in yet that we get such a generous prize, too. My husband and I have owned this store for over 16 years. You never think the big wins will happen to someone you know – and at such a joyful time of year. We can't wait to celebrate," Lisa said.

Within the last two months, three other Illinois players have won with scratch-off tickets. Two tickets were sold at gas stations in Oswego and Romeoville worth $1 million. One ticket worth $2 million was sold at a BP gas station in Bucktown.