Winning scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold at suburban Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the second time within a week, another Illinois lottery player is waking up a millionaire.

A second scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a gas station, this time in Oswego.

The Diamond Crossword 10X ticket was sold at the BP station, located at 2791 US 34. The win comes just a month after they sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $300,000.

Illinois Lottery

The station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

On Tuesday, another ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Thorntons station in Romeoville. That winner has yet to come forward.

Winners have one year from the purchase date to claim their prize. They are also encouraged to write their name on the back of the winning ticket.

More information on how to claim a prize can be found on the Illinois Lottery's website.