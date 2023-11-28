$1M scratch-off ticket sold at Southwest suburban Chicago gas station

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – One person struck it big after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a gas station in Romeoville.

It was sold at a Thortons station, at 400 N. Independence Blvd. That ticket is worth $1 million.

An unknown person won $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off at a Thorton's gas station in Romeoville. Illinois Lottery

The manager at the station says they usually have regulars who come back to share when they've won, but so far, they haven't heard from any of their customers about having the ticket.

They did mention it could be someone from a nearby oil refinery that employs hundreds of workers from across the county – possibly buying the ticket and returning home.

The station will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

The manager says they would use the bonus to update the store.