1 killed in crash with semi on Route 394 in Sauk Village, Illinois

Sara Tenenbaum
One person is dead after a crash with a semi on Route 394 in Sauk Village, Illinoi State Police said Monday.

State police said they were called to Route 394 just north of Steger Road around 7:45 a.m. for a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles.

According to state police, a passenger vehicle struck the back of a semi's tractor trailer. SkyWatch was over the scene, where the passenger vehicle had careened off the road and into an agricultural field.

Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

All southbound lanes of Route 394 were shut down from the time of the accident, at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

No further information was immediately available. It was not clear if the driver of the semi would face any charges or citations. 

