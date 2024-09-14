1 killed, another hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the I-94 southbound ramp to I-80 eastbound.

Illinois State Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead. One other person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.



It is unclear what caused the crash. The ramp was shut down for investigation.

No further information was immediately available.