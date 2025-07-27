Watch CBS News
1 killed, 3 hurt in West Garfield Park traffic crash, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

One man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital following a traffic crash early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Lake Street.

Chicago police said a blue Ford sedan, driven by a 20-year-old man, with three passengers, including a 22-year-old man, and two other 20-year-old men, was heading eastbound when the driver disregarded a traffic light and hit a red Chevy sedan.

The 22-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three 20-year-olds were taken to Stroger Hospital with unknown injuries in fair condition.

The Chevy driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 35-year-old woman, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Citations are pending.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.

