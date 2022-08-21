1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs.

Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of 137th Street to find two gunshot victims on the pub's outdoor patio.

One of the victims was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he remains in critical condition.

The other, identified as Berthony Meus, 33, of Chicago, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the two were in a physical fight before shots were fired.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Blue Island Police Department Burea of Investigations at (708)396-7020.