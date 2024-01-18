Watch CBS News
1 hurt after car crashes into home in south suburban Dolton

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – One person was hurt after a car slammed into a home in south suburban Dolton Wednesday night.  

Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. on LaSalle Street north of Sibley Boulevard. 

One person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

"We did contact the Red Cross, and we're waiting for a structural engineer to come out because we have the house condemned until it is deemed otherwise. I appreciate the crew on the scene. Everyone worked well and, luckily, only minor injuries," said Dolton Fire Chief Pete McClain.

Damage was estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.   

First published on January 18, 2024 / 8:27 AM CST

