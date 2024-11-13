1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment complex fire in Woodstock, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at an apartment complex in Woodstock, Illinois left one dead and displaced dozens of residents Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at the two-story building in the 700 block of St. John's Road around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said the quick-spreading fire caused significant damage to 12 units in the building. Firefighters battling the fire requested additional units as it was upgraded to a fifth alarm.

Crews put out the fire for nearly two hours.

One resident, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries. Fire officials said he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The American Red Cross is working to assist nearly 30 residents displaced by the fire.

A witness told CBS News Chicago she saw apartments fully engulfed in flames as residents tried to evacuate, along with dogs and cats.

"A lot of people just lost everything," Neighbor Cassandra Janis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.