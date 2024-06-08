1 dead, 12 hurt, including 3 kids, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is dead, and 12 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 12 to 48.

Friday shootings

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 35, was near the sidewalk In the 13100 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 7:14 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from inside pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About an hour later, a woman, 21, was standing in the 1400 block of North Talman Avenue around 8:33 p.m. when someone fired shots in the area.

The victim was struck in the right knee and left ankle. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions.

Later in the evening, A boy, 12, and a girl, 15, were shot near the 31st Street Beach in the 500 block of East 31st Street at 9:19 p.m.

Police said the boy was walking with a large group of people when someone in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was taken by fire officials to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

The girl was sitting inside a car when she was struck by gunfire. Fire officials took her to U of C in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

Chicago police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 5800 block of West Division Street around 9:48 p.m. and found a man, 39, in the alley lying on the ground.

The victim was shot twice in the neck and twice in the chest. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later. It's unclear the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police said a handgun was recovered in the victim's hand.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 35th Street, a man, 48, was driving a vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim drove himself to Insight Hospital and was listed in fair condition with a graze wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

At 10:13 p.m. in the 3400 block of South King Drive, a 16-year-old boy was standing in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant when shots were fired. The victim was struck in the abdomen and was taken by fire officials to U of C in critical condition.

At 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Springfield Avenue, a woman, 29, was driving through an alley vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. She was hit in the arm by the gunfire and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 11:47 p.m., in the 7400 block of South Yates Avenue, an unidentified man was found in the hallway of a second-floor apartment. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm.

Saturday shootings

At 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, two men, 31 and 40, were shot while inside a restaurant

At 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue, a man, 37, was standing in a gas station when someone fired shots at him. He was taken to Loretto Hospital by CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.



At 10:48 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 24-year-old man was outside when someone approached on foot and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

Check back for updates.